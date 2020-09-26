Thieves have a field day during SPB funeral function

Irrespective of the nature of the occasion, thieves continue to do what they know best. This was once again proved at the funeral function of SPB which was held during the noon at Chennai on Saturday.

While the authorities were engrossed in the state funeral function, as many as 11 suspected offenders were rounded by the cops on suspicion at the venue which was full of the late playback singer's wellwishers, the media and close family members.

Few in the assembled public lost their cellphones and one of them lost a cash bag, reports Dinamani. As soon as the loss was noticed, the victims promptly raised their complaints with the local police in-charge, P Aravindan, who ordered a quick checking of the public.

Investigations were simultaneously launched for finding out the missing articles.