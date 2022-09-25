Three Bombs Were Hurled At An RSS Member's Home In Tamil Nadu

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member's home in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district was attacked with up to three petrol bombs. According to the timestamp on the CCTV footage, the incident occurred around 7:38 p.m. on Saturday at MS Krishnan's home in Madurai's Mel Anuppanadi housing board area.

Men on bikes were seen riding up to the house and throwing petrol bombs, according to the surveillance film, before the pair sped off.

Shanmugam Madurai South's Assistant Commissioner said that they are looking into the three petrol bombs that were thrown at an RSS member's home. He stated that no one was hurt or property damaged in the collision.

In this context, a plea was submitted to the Keerathurai police by RSS member Krishnan and BJP Madurai district president Suseendran. The police promised to apprehend the culprit quickly after receiving his petitions.

Krishnan stated that he had spent the last 45 years working for an RSS group. They performed pooja at his home with approximately 65 guests at around 7 o'clock. When he went outside after hearing a disturbance, his car was on fire. He was given police protection in 2014 because his life was in danger, but that protection was taken away in 2021.

In Tamil Nadu alone, more than 20 RSS members like me have been attacked. Regarding the gasoline bomb that was thrown at his house, they have reported it to the police. They promised to detain the suspect by evening.

According to Suseendran of the BJP, the PFI's goal is to create an Islamic state in India, and they are taking deliberate steps to upend both the Hindu nation and the traditional culture of the democratic nation.