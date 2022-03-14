Three Students Together Displays Their Work In Exhibition In Chennai

The pandemic-induced lockdown has transformed the 'lens' through which three Kannagi Nagar students view the world. The Goethe-Institut and the CPB (Chennai Photo Biennale) taught the pupils the basics of photography after selecting them from a group based on their aptitude and interest in photography.



Their work is presently on exhibition at the Egmore Museum as part of the 'A Land of Stories' photo exhibit, which features the work of 40 students from around the state. The exhibition, that opened on February 26, is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Fridays and government holidays.



Sandhya, an eighteen-year-old first-year nursing student and one of the three said that this course was first recommended to her by an NGO in Kannagi Nagar. She joined because she was bored during the lockdown. The way they taught us the fundamentals of photography, as well as their constant support, drew her in. Her friends now call her for any shot, and is pleased to oblige. She has also starting to perceive things through the eyes of a photographer; for example, a tree she sees every day on her way to college has become her muse.

The pupils took photographs with iPhones that have been provided by the CPB on a temporary basis. They are educated and guided by CPB Prism, the organization's educational wing.

Uday Gnanadason, programme manager at CPB Prism said that they were able to teach them the basics of photography, especially how to glance at light, composition, and even ethical elements like subject consent. Based on their interactions with these three Kannagi Nagar students, they created a little itinerary of what they might like to photograph. Their mentors were on hand to assist and guide them.