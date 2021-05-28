Tightened lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till June 7

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced extension of the tightened Covid-19 lockdown by one more week.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said considering the Covid-19 spread district wise and to safeguard precious lives, the lockdown is extended from May 31 to June 7.

He said neighbourhood grocery and provision stores are allowed to make door deliveries between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. After getting permission from the local authorities, the shops can also carry their products in vans and sell them in their localities.

Stalin also said orders have been issued to supply a package containing 13 grocery items from June onwards at ration shops to those having ration cards eligible to get rice.

All other restrictions announced on May 22 will continue to apply.