TN Assembly polls: DMDK joins DMK-led alliance, seat-sharing talks soon

Chennai: In a significant political development ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Wednesday formally joined the DMK-led alliance, marking the first time the party has aligned with the DMK since its inception in 2005.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant called on Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin at the DMK headquarters in Chennai to seal the alliance.

The meeting assumes political significance as it signals a realignment in the State's electoral landscape.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Premalatha said the number of Assembly seats to be allotted to the DMDK would be finalised through discussions with a committee to be constituted by the DMK for alliance negotiations.

"Seat-sharing will be decided after detailed talks with the DMK's team," she said, indicating that formal discussions would begin shortly.

Welcoming the DMDK into the front, Stalin said the party's entry would strengthen the alliance and help ensure the continuation of DMK rule in Tamil Nadu.

In a message posted on social media platform X, he said, "Let your arrival into the DMK alliance contribute to the development of the State. We will continue to travel together for the all-round growth of Tamil Nadu."

Sources indicated that the DMDK is likely to be offered a Rajya Sabha seat as part of the arrangement.

Premalatha said the announcement regarding the Upper House berth would be "officially made by Stalin" at an appropriate time.

Describing the decision as one backed by the majority of DMDK functionaries, Premalatha recalled that talks of an alliance with the DMK had surfaced ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections but did not materialise then.

"It should have happened in 2016. After ten years, and after the demise of our founder Vijayakant, it is happening now," she said.

The DMDK has faced electoral setbacks in recent years. In the 2021 Assembly elections, it contested as part of an alliance led by the AMMK but failed to win any seats. The party also drew a blank in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while aligned with the AIADMK.