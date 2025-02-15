TN to form Marine Elite Force to protect Olive Ridley turtles

Chennai : The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has decided to establish a new Marine Elite Force to prevent the deaths of Olive Ridley turtles, a vulnerable species.

This initiative comes in response to reports that over 1,308 Olive Ridley turtles have died along the Tamil Nadu coast after becoming entangled in fishing nets.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has two Marine Elite Force units that combat marine wildlife crimes such as poaching, smuggling, and illegal fishing — particularly in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere and Palk Bay.

However, the alarming rise in turtle deaths has prompted authorities to set up an additional unit to strengthen conservation efforts.

The primary cause of these turtle deaths is the use of trawl nets within five nautical miles of the coast, a practice banned under existing regulations.

The worst-affected areas include the Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Chennai coasts.

To enhance protection, the Tamil Nadu State Wildlife Board has proposed designating specific turtle congregation sites as turtle conservation reserves.

The department will also deploy volunteers to raise awareness among fishermen about sustainable fishing practices.

Authorities will enforce restrictions on artificial lights near beaches, as these can disorient hatchlings.

The forest department will ensure the periodic removal of garbage from coastal areas. The state government has also proposed procuring patrol boats for the Forest Department, allowing independent surveillance alongside the Fisheries Department.

Currently, the government allocates ₹80,000 per month for renting boats, but with hiring costs reaching ₹20,000 per boat, this approach is deemed unsustainable.

Enforcement actions have already begun, with 342 fishermen found illegally fishing within five nautical miles using trawler boats.

Of these, 208 fishermen have been chargesheeted, and their diesel subsidies worth ₹3.20 lakh have been revoked.

As part of conservation initiatives, the forest department has collected approximately 1 lakh Olive Ridley eggs from across the state.

So far, 345 eggs have hatched, with ongoing monitoring efforts in place.

The department is also working on protecting Green Turtles using telemetry technology, which helps track their movements for better conservation planning.

The Olive Ridley turtle is classified as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

These classifications have helped curb large-scale commercial exploitation of Olive Ridley skins.