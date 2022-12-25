Two Arrested Fr Stealing Ancient Hanuman Idol In Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID said on Saturday that two people were apprehended and the stone idol was recovered from people after they stole an old idol of Lord Hanuman from a temple in Patteeswaram in Kumbakonam. The incident took place about three years ago when the deity vanished from the 1,000-year-old Sri Dhenupureeswarar shrine.



On October 5, 2020, the case—which had been initially reported by the local police—was turned over to the Idol Wing C.I.D. After a special team assembled under Additional DSP Balamurugan examined the CCTV footage of the temple from October 2019 and concentrated on a small number of suspects, significant progress in the case was made.

A person who resembled one of the suspects was arrested on December 22 and sent to the IW CID office to be questioned. When questioned, the suspect admitted to the crime and disclosed the involvement of a second individual, who was later taken into custody. They both intended to make a tidy profit by selling the idol.

According to a press release, the second accused's Vellore home was where the 300-year-old antique idol of Lord Hanuman was discovered. This idol is thought to have been installed there by the Nayak kings. Furthermore, IW DGP K jayanth murali and IGP dinakaran announced monetary awards and digital medals in the form of soulbound tokens for the team who solved the case.