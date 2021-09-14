Two People Were Killed and 14 were wounded In A Vehicle Collision In Tamil Nadu's Thoppur Ghat

In the early morning of Tuesday, two people were Killed and 14 others were injured near a truck heap in Thoppur ghat on the Dharmapuri-Salem route. On the Dharmapuri-Salem highway, a stone-laden truck collided with a parked septic tank suction truck, and two more trucks collided with the vehicles, causing a heap.



A flint truck rammed into a stalled septic system suction vehicle at Thoppur ghat just after midnight, causing the pile-up. The Hogenakkal-bound septic tank suction vehicle had segmented and was stranded alongside the Thoppur highway in Salem. When a stone-laden truck from Krishnagiri, bound to Salem, lost all control and slammed into the parked truck, twelve workers from Tiruchi and Virudhunagar were working on it. Another truck bringing potatoes from Gujarat to Avinashi, as well as a container truck closely following after, collided with the pile-up of vehicles, exacerbating the situation.

Rathinavel of Tiruchi, the driver of thetank extraction truck, and Sidhayan of Edappadi in Salem andwere both killed on the spot. Fourteen other people were seriously hurt, including workers who were repairing the parked truck. The wounded were taken to the government medical college hospital in Dharmapuri.

Meanwhile, the traffic jam caused several hours of delays before Thoppur police were able to clear it. S. Maheshwari, Deputy Inspector General, Salem Range, and C. Kalaiselvan, Superintendent of Police, Dharmapuri, investigated the scene of the accident.