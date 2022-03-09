Two Women From Tamil Nadu Recieved Award For Being Best Vaccinator

On Tuesday, two women vaccinators from the state, Tamil Nadu won the 'Best Women Vaccinator' award for providing the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The awards were handed during a Union Health Ministry event in New Delhi to commemorate International Women's Day.



E Tharani of Trichy, a village health nurse with the Directorate of Public Health, and B Shivasankari of Chennai, an urban health nurse with the Chennai Corporation, were the recipients.

Tharani had administered 3,02,705 vaccination doses while B Shivasankari had administered 2,00,306 doses, as per data from the State Health Department up until February of this year.

In the meantime, the Union Minister presented the award to Dr. TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, on behalf of Tharani, who was unable to attend.

Shivasankari said she went door-to-door to vaccinate the bedridden and senior citizens after receiving the award from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. She said, citing her 30 years of expertise in public health that she never felt any difference in administering Covid-19 shots as she used to giving many vaccines to children and adults.

Despite major vaccination camps, 1.30 crore individuals in Tamil Nadu are due for their second dose of vaccine, according to Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who spoke at a Women's Day event. He also mentioned that the 24th mega vaccination programme will be held on Saturday and asked people to attend.

Meanwhile, on January 16, 2021, India began administering COVID-19 vaccinations. India had delivered about 1.79 billion doses of currently licenced vaccinations as of March 8, 2022, including first, second, and cautious booster doses. In India, 96 percent of the population eligible for vaccination has received at least one shot, with 79 percent of the population fully immunised.