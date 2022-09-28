Uber Auto Driver In Chennai 'Sexually Assaulted A Journalist Student

An Uber driver from Chennai has been charged with sexually assaulting a journalism student. The girl claimed that when she exited the car after the ride was over, the driver made unwanted contact with her.

When she posted about the incident on Twitter, she insisted that she had reserved an Uber autorickshaw to transport her from a restaurant to a hotel in Semmancheri. She and her friend stepped out of the car when they arrived at their location, and the driver allegedly grabbed her inappropriately.

While tagging the Tamil Nadu police, she posted about the incident mentioning that "An Uber Auto driver sexually assaulted me by pressing my right breast near the Ibis OMR Hotel when my friend and I returned from East Coast Madras to the hotel," reported India Times.

In response to the student's accusation, the police, according to reports, have filed a FIR at the Chemanchery police station. The occurrence took place on Monday. After calling for assistance, she reported that the driver had fled the area. When the woman called the police to report the event, she said that "there was no response." She added that no female officers showed up.

According to her, a police officer and another man came to the hotel after 30 minutes, but there was no female officer present. Since there was no female officer at the station, he advised them to wait until the next day to register a FIR. When questioned about the female officer, he responded, "It's an order of the government."

In the meantime, Uber had responded to the situation and requested information about the woman's travel.