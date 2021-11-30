Vaccination Is Required To Purchase Liquor From TASMAC Stores In Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has initiated Covid vaccination a requirement for purchasing liquor from TASMAC stores, which are owned by the state. Ma Subramanian, the state's health minister, announced on Sunday that a directive will be sent to all district collectors, instructing them to closely observe the government's directives.



Throughout the 12th mega immunisation drive performed across the state, the state surpassed the seven-crore milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations, with 16.05 lakh people receiving the vaccines. According to the press statement, 78.35% of the eligible population received their first dosage of vaccine, with 43.86% receiving their second. Furthermore, Chief Minister MK Stalin had met with higher officials to consider methods to strengthen precautionary measures in the wake of international reports of the 'Omicron' strain, the new variant first detected in South Africa.

State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan stressed that strengthening monitoring and field-level investigations, use of facial masks, physical distancing, and hand hygiene remain essential for preventing transmission of the new variant.

Health Minister Subramanian visited the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) campus in Chennai on Monday to see the genome sequencing lab. He claims that the Delta variant is carried by 95% of those who test positive in the state. According to him, airport authorities have been given orders to enhance testing measures for travellers arriving from other nations. Officials have been posted at all four international airports in the state notably Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchirapalli to personally oversee the screening steps, according to him. Subramanian further stated that he and other authorities would personally visit these airports to deliver required instructions.