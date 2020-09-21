Will forgo alliance, not principles, says TN Minister

'We can give up our alliance but not principles' thundered Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, Rajenthra K Balaji when media queried him on the likely alliance with BJP. ' Our party is like a raging ocean, it can never die' he added, when prodded about the internal affairs of AIADMK which is being watched closely by all political parties in the State.

The alliance between BJP and AIADMK in the State has not yet been formally announced. It is broadly expected that both of them would fight the forthcoming 2021 elections on a common platform. With the BJP making its own arrangements by making a few changes in its party structure, roping in leaders from DMK etc, it seems that the ruling party is not entirely comfortable with the pace at which the saffron party is moving ahead.

With the AIADMK government reportedly seeing fissures among its top brass and poster wars erupting between supporters of the Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswamy and Dy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam, the political scene is slowly turning hot ahead of the summer 2021 elections. It is to be seen how BJP moves its pieces on the political chessboard and works itself into a position of advantage in the forthcoming months. Already, their leaders have declared they will be the prime rivals to the opposition party, the DMK.