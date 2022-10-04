Woman From Tamil Nadu Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu

On Saturday night in Pudukottai, a 45-year-old woman committed suicide and blamed a DMK official and his wife for her demise.Kokila from Merpanaikadu, who passed away, was a mother to two kids. She got into a fight over building a path with her neighbours, DMK official MM Kumar and his wife Bhuvana.

However, Kokila was detained on September 20 for making threats against life in violation of Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (b), 323 and 506 (1). On the same evening, bail was granted for her. However, Kokilapassed away on Saturday night. In a suicide note that was found in her home, she blamed her death on the DMK functionary and his wife, who lived next door.

The suicide note mentioned "MM Kumar and his wife Bhuvana are responsible for my death. They fed a false case against me causing me extreme depression. Without investigating the case, SI Jayakumar and woman constable Gracy woke me up at 5.00 am and took me to Keeramangalam police station. They told me that I'd been arrested under murder charges and that I'll be locked up in Trichy jail," reported India Today.

It added that her husband was tortured and he hasn't even returned home in the past 10 days since a FIR has also been filed against him. Kokila decided to commit suicide when MM Kumar threatened to "strengthen the case" and "put her in Trichy jail."

Meanwhile, the BJP state chief stated that the DMK government should punish those guilty for the killing and give the family Rs 25 lakh in compensation.