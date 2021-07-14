Woman, From Tamil Nadu, Harvests Organic Rice And Fruits For 30 Special Children

D Indra, a disabled person, and surviving in a wheelchair was admitted to a shelter home for children with mental and physical problems when she was just four years old. She was only allowed to see her parents and older sister on weekends, so she understood the anguish of being separated from loved ones in times of need.



Indra, 36 years old, is ensuring that people in her village find relief and comfort in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying lockdown. She operates Prem Illam, a shelter house of Prema Vasam, a corporation for youngsters with disabilities, in Sirunallur village, Tamil Nadu.

Indra and her team distribute food during the pandemic



While explaining the contribution she said that she planted 25 sacks of rice per cycle, which is enough to suit her organization's needs. The remainder is given to the peasants and villagers.



On the organization's property, they are also planting veggies and fruit-bearing plants. The pandemic has been difficult for all folks, and that we are grateful to be ready to make a little difference through organic farming.

However, She frequently visits the farm, which is on the outskirts of the community, to keep an eye on the progress. Indra is considered a mother to 30 approximately disabled girls, but few people are conscious of her remarkable story.

Meanwhile, Indra was five months old, she was diagnosed with polio, which left her with a 90% impairment. Her parents moved her to a children's organization in Chennai in the hopes that she might be able to walk again one day. Her family, on the other hand, never encouraged her to pursue academic or career aspirations.

Indra with a kid in Prem Illam

This went on until Brother Selvyn Roy entered the scene. When he met Indra, he was a knowledgeable psychologist who was volunteering at numerous shelter homes across India and Sri Lanka. Selvyn decided to launch his organization, Prema Vasam, in 1999 to provide unique education to children like Indra, after being inspired by the teen's enthusiasm and interest.



Brother Selvyn carrying Indra

Indra began farming in 2019 so as to offer healthy, organic food to the youngsters of Prem Illam. She feeds folks who are afflicted financially or as a result of COVID-19 with lunch. She's also fed youngsters whose parents had been afflicted and succumbed to the pandemic.



The organization relies on donations, and Indra and her team are particularly searching for supporters who can help with bedding for the children, cow feed, and the sponsorship of a solar plant.