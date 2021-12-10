Women Exceeded Men In Recieving PhDs In Bharathidasan University

Under the Bharathidasan University convocation on Thursday, there was a riot of colour. Women received more than twice as many post graduation and doctorates as men.

On Thursday, a total of 1,06,231 students were scheduled to earn their diplomas, with 71,774 (67.56 percent) of them being female. Among these, 1805 were the only ones who received the certificates in person, with the rest receiving them later. At the university's convocation on Thursday, Governor RN Ravi, the Chancellor, presented certificates to individual of the 1805 graduates.

Dr. K Ponmudi, Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor of the university, noted and praised the number of female graduates, saying that it is encouraging to see females outscoring men. He said that this was how things were throughout the Sangam Era, and that we were returning to that period. He stated that many women were educated throughout the Sangam Era. Things changed after that, and women didn't study nearly as much. Now that they haave returned to the Sangam period, women are becoming increasingly passionate about learning. They are studying and ensuring that their children are studying as well.

Governor Ravi enthusiastically presented certificates and doctorates to several pregnant mothers and women in their 50s. Praveena, who was only two weeks away from giving birth and had just returned from her baby shower, received her PhD from the Governor. She holds a BSc, MSc, MPhil, and, most recently, a PhD in Zoology. She expresses her gratitude for receiving the certificate prior to the birth of her first youngster. Another woman, Benazir, a physics doctoral recipient, expressed her pride in the large number of women in the audience.

Governor RN Ravi conferred PhD degrees on four differently-abled students, demonstrating that willpower is the key to success. These students aim to become teachers and inspire the future generation by using their willpower to overcome apathy, uncertainty, fear, and poverty.

N Kathiresan, a 37-year-old Government Syed Murthuza Higher Secondary School teacher, has already begun travelling down that path. In Tamil, he obtained his PhD. He said that he spent his entire life studying at government institutions since he could not afford private schooling or lessons.

