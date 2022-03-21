Women Will Soon Be Able To Join The Firefighters In Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services will begin inducting women as firefighters in the near future. The department has already forwarded a recommendation to the government, according to Braj Kishore Ravi, Director General of Police (DGP) and Director of the department.

He noted that despite the fact that the Fire and Rescue Services has 22 women officers, but no woman has ever served as a firefighter. The officer stated that he would take steps to bring the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department up to world standards, adding that the department would furnish the utmost training and equip its people to face any challenge.

He stated that during a disaster, the academy will also teach workers from other agencies, like the police, in the protection, rescue, and relief of people and animals.

These volunteers will also be part of the Fire and Rescue Department's response team, which will rescue people and animals in need during a disaster.

The DGP also mentioned that Fire and Rescue Services is also forming a distinct dog squad for the agency, and has purchased four puppies for the purpose. These dogs will be trained at Madhya Pradesh's National Training Centre for Dogs. In the event of a building collapse, the trained dogs will be sent to detect the presence of people and animals trapped in debris.