Youth In Tamil Nadu Arrested For Uploading Private Pictures Of Partner

According to the police, a 23-year-old male from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, was detained on Wednesday for harassing his partner with casteist remarks and posting their private images on social media without her consent.

The culprit, identified as Iman Hameeb, who worked in a textile manufacturing business in Tiruppur, was charged under numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the IT Act and the SC/ST Act.

As per the woman's police complaint, she met Iman on Instagram, the two began dating, and she subsequently moved in with him in Tiruppur after he promised to get her work. After a few days, Iman allegedly pressured her to convert to Islam, and when she refused, he allegedly physically attacked her and screamed casteist remarks at her and her family, according to the complaint.

Iman used to come home drunk every day and beat her, force himself on her, and snap pictures of her in compromising poses, according to the woman. She said that he had shared several of the photographs on social media.