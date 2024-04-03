200+ Musicians Write Open Letter Against AI Replacing Human Artists

In response to growing concerns over the potential threat of Artificial Intelligence (AI) replacing human artists, more than 200 musicians, including notable names like Billie Eilish and Smokey Robinson, have signed an open letter organized by the Artist Rights Alliance. The letter addresses the need to safeguard the rights of human creators amidst the rapid development of AI technology within the music industry.



While recognizing the potential benefits of AI when utilized responsibly, the artists express apprehension about its misuse, particularly in areas such as deepfakes, voice cloning, and unauthorized use of musical works for training AI models. They argue that these practices not only compromise the artistic integrity of musicians but also undermine their livelihoods by diminishing royalty payments and devaluing their contributions to the music landscape.

The letter reads, "Some of the biggest and most powerful companies are, without permission, using our work to train AI models. These efforts are directly aimed at replacing the work of human artists with massive quantities of AI-created 'sounds' and 'images' that substantially dilute the royalty pools that are paid out to artists. For many working musicians, artists and songwriters who are just trying to make ends meet, this would be catastrophic."

The letter serves as a collective call to action, urging AI developers, technology companies, and digital platforms to refrain from practices that infringe upon the rights of human artists. It emphasizes the importance of responsible AI usage and calls for a commitment to ensuring fair compensation for artists.

By joining forces, musicians aim to raise awareness about the potential risks associated with AI technology and advocate for greater accountability and ethical standards within the music industry. Through collective action, they strive to protect the integrity of human creativity and preserve the invaluable contributions of artists in shaping the cultural landscape.

Moreover, the Artist Rights Alliance also asks AI companies "to pledge that they will not develop or deploy AI music-generation technology, content or tools that undermine or replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists or deny them fair compensation for their work."