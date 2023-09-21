5 Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in September 2023: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Redmi 12 5G and more

In today's market, you can find highly competent smartphones priced below Rs. 15,000. These devices come equipped with features like bright screens, the latest processors, and at least 4GB of RAM. Leading smartphone brands in India offer a variety of options to choose from. Among them, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G stands out as an excellent all-rounder, while the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is specifically aimed at gaming enthusiasts. Here is a complete list of smartphones on Amazon under ₹15,000, catering to a wide range of needs, from gaming to vlogging.



Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB)

Samsung's smartphone is up for grabs for ₹14,990. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and a 128GB storage option. Its display is a 6.6-inch FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also features a 6,000mAh battery, which supports fast charging at 25W. In terms of camera abilities, it features a 50MP primary sensor along with 2MP macro and depth sensors. Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM 128GB)

The Redmi 12 5G (6GB 128GB) is currently priced at ₹13,499 on Amazon. The smartphone offers the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a 6.71-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which ensures that it can last Easily last a full day even with heavy use. In terms of camera capabilities, the Redmi 12 5G impresses with its 50MP primary sensor in the dual camera setup at the rear.



realme 9i (4GB RAM, 128GB)

It is up for grabs for ₹12,399. The device features a 90Hz IPS LCD display and houses a 5000mAh battery. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, and the 6 GB RAM improves its capabilities. In terms of camera performance, it has a 50MP main shooter.

Vivo T2x 5G (4 GB RAM, 128 GB)

The Vivo T2x 5G can be purchased from Amazon for ₹14,990. This device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage for users. On the camera front, it offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front camera. The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB)

This smartphone is priced at ₹13,999. It is equipped with a standard 5000 mAh battery and also features a 120 Hz panel. Furthermore, it is very likely to be one of the most affordable 5G-capable smartphones available on the market. In terms of its optical capabilities, the phone features a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP macro camera. Tags: Best Smartphone, Smartphones under Rs 15000, Samsung Galaxy M14, Technology.