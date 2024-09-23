AI for All: Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine on Democratizing AI Literacy Across Industries

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a luxury but a necessity for businesses across sectors. As AI becomes integral to decision-making, operations, and innovation, the need for AI literacy has become more pressing than ever. It is essential for individuals and organizations alike to understand AI’s potential, its applications, and the ethical considerations surrounding its use.



AI&Beyond , co-founded by Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine , has emerged as a thought leader in this space, with a mission to democratize AI literacy across industries. In an exclusive interview with The Hans India , Bindra and Magazine discuss the urgent need to bridge the AI knowledge gap and how AI&Beyond is empowering organizations to navigate the AI-driven future. Through their educational initiatives, they aim to build AI literacy at all levels—ensuring that industries are well-equipped to harness AI’s transformative power responsibly and effectively.





Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine, Co-Founders of AI&Beyond



Jaspreet and Anuj, what inspired both of you to come together and launch AI&Beyond?

Jaspreet Bindra: As AI evolves, it will get to a point where, to manage effective businesses, leadership and teams will need to have an understanding of the workings of AI. The courses and offerings available today are basic in that they do not equip people to use AI in the real world. AI is already transforming businesses, but many professionals are not equipped to leverage its potential. The inspiration for AI&Beyond came from recognising the gap in AI literacy across industries. We wanted to create a platform that makes AI accessible and helps bridge this knowledge gap.

Anuj Magazine: We saw a real need for practical AI education tailored to industry needs. Jaspreet and I share a common vision of empowering people, from executives to frontline workers, to understand and use AI effectively. AI&Beyond was born from this shared mission.



How does AI&Beyond differentiate itself from other AI education platforms?



Jaspreet Bindra: We focus on real-world applications. Our Generative AI Bootcamp, for example, is designed to provide hands-on experience, so participants can directly apply what they learn to their work. We are not just teaching AI concepts; we are empowering people to use AI to solve real business challenges.

Anuj Magazine: Another key differentiator is our industry-specific approach. We tailor our programmes to the unique needs of a variety of sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, etc and diverse functions such as HR, Marketing, Strategy etc..This way, participants gain insights that are directly applicable to their industries, which makes AI adoption in their organisations much smoother.



Can you share about some of the key programmes you offer at AI&Beyond?



Anuj Magazine: Our flagship programme is the Generative AI Bootcamp, which equips participants with skills to use AI to create content, solve problems and enhance processes. We also offer workshops, webinars, and executive briefings, helping organisations understand the broader implications of AI, such as its role in decision-making.

Jaspreet Bindra: In addition, we provide resources that make AI accessible across the board – from executives to entry-level employees. Our focus is on practical, experiential learning, which is key to ensuring that AI becomes part of daily operations, not just a theoretical concept.



What industries do you think will benefit most from AI&Beyond’s programmes?



Jaspreet Bindra: While AI is impacting every sector, industries like finance, healthcare, retail and manufacturing are seeing rapid transformation. These sectors are integrating AI into everything from customer service to supply chain management, and our programmes help them do this more effectively.

Anuj Magazine: I agree. Each of these industries has unique challenges that AI can solve, but they need tailored approaches. Our programmes are designed to help professionals in these fields not just understand AI but to apply it in ways that improve efficiency, decision-making, and innovation.



What is the biggest misconception about AI that you people hope to address through AI & Beyond?



Anuj Magazine: One of the biggest misconceptions is that AI is only for tech experts or large corporations. In reality, AI is a tool that can benefit anyone, in any role. We want to demystify AI and make it approachable for people across industries, regardless of their technical expertise.

Jaspreet Bindra: Exactly. People often think AI is too complex or out of reach for non-technical professionals, but through our programmes, we show how AI can be applied in everyday business tasks, whether you are in marketing, operations or strategy. AI is for everyone, not just coders.



What message do you have for organisations that are hesitant to adopt AI?



Jaspreet Bindra: My message is simple – AI is no longer optional; it is essential. If companies do not adopt it now, they risk being left behind. However, we are here to make that adoption easier by helping them integrate AI into their existing frameworks.

Anuj Magazine: Absolutely. We are not just talking about AI as a trend – we are focused on AI as a necessary tool for growth. At AI&Beyond, we guide organisations through every step of the AI journey, ensuring that they can implement it in ways that make a real impact on their business outcomes.



Tags: https://aiandbeyond.ai/