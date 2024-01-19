Amazon Announces Workforce Reduction in 'Buy with Prime' Division

In a recent development, Amazon has confirmed a 5% reduction in its workforce within the "Buy with Prime" division, a platform introduced in 2022 to extend Amazon Prime benefits to third-party merchants operating on external sites. The company, while not specifying the exact number of affected employees, clarified that the decision stems from a routine evaluation of operational needs.



Despite the layoffs, Amazon remains committed to the "Buy with Prime" initiative, citing its popularity among merchants and positive customer feedback. The company expressed gratitude to the impacted employees, assuring them of at least 50 days of pay and benefits, along with eligibility for a severance package. Amazon is actively assisting these individuals in finding alternative roles within the company.



This reduction in the "Buy with Prime" division workforce follows a series of job cuts at Amazon, totalling over 27,000 since late 2022. The broader tech industry has faced workforce challenges, with Amazon implementing layoffs in various divisions, including Prime Video, MGM Studios, Audible, and Twitch.



Despite these workforce reductions, Amazon reported record profits in 2023, showcasing the company's resilience in navigating challenges while maintaining financial strength. Amazon's decision to realign resources in the "Buy with Prime" division highlights a strategic shift, yet the company underscores its unwavering commitment to the program's growth. As the tech industry undergoes transformations, Amazon's adaptability and financial success remain evident in its recent performance.