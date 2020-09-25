Amazon rolls out Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite in India; Find details

Amazon Fire TV Stick: Today Amazon hosted the annual Amazon 2020 Event. At the event, Amazon launched its new line of Echo smart speakers. It launched its next-generation Fire TV devices which include Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick Lite as well.

One can buy this next-generation Fire TV Stick at Rs 3,999, and the Fire TV Stick Lite is priced at s Rs, 2999. Both these devices are available for pre-orders starting from today in India.

When it comes to the features, the next-generation Fire TV Stick brings an enhanced 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, which Amazon says makes it 50% more potent than the earlier generation. Fire TV Stick which also uses 50% less power than the previous generation. It delivers faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility. It has the dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5 GHz networks for more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections. It also supports Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience.

When it comes to the Fire TV Stick Lite, it is an affordable variant of the FireTV Stick that can stream full HD content. Amazon claims that the Fire TV Stick Lite is 50% more potent than the earlier-generation Fire TV Stick. It features HDR support and comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, a new remote that allows you to use voice to find, launch, and control content.

Other than launching two new FireTV Stick devices, Amazon also revamped the overall user experience of FireTV's user interface. Now the Main Menu is found at the centre of the users' screens. Now users can jump into their favourite streaming service directly, or scroll over supported apps to quickly peek at what's inside and begin playback.

The next-generation FireTV devices also bring improved voice controls. Users can say "Alexa, go to Library" to browse shows. The company has also initiated user profiles that deliver a personalized experience for up to six members of a family. Users can switch between profiles by saying "Alexa, switch to my profile."