Amazon Upcoming Sales 2020: Check Out the Offers and Dates

Amazon India, during their sales, offers fantastic offers and discounts on most of the products. That is the reason why a lot of people wait for Amazon sales as it is seen that the Amazon's website slashes down prices low even on premium products. Here is a list of guessed dates on which Amazon India is likely to hold sales in the coming months.

List of Amazon Upcoming Sales 2020

Amazon Independence Day Sale: As per a media portal, the sale will start from 9th August to 15th August 2020. Users can avail up to 40% discount and bank cashback offer at the Amazon's Independence Day Sale.

Amazon Diwali Sale: The Diwali sale will kick off on October 27 2020. There will be many discounts and deals on all products on this day.

Amazon Black Friday Sale: The Black Friday Sale is one of the most awaited sales of the year. It may begin on Amazon on the 23rd and lasts till November 26 2020.

Wardrobe Refresh Sale: From December 15, Amazon will have the Wardrobe Refresh Sale till December 19 2020. This sale will offer a 10% Discount on SBI Card + 15% Cashback on Amazon Pay will be available.

Fab Phone Fest: Amazon India will keep the hold the sale from December 19 to December 22, 2020. Offers in this sale will include offers up to 40% off on smartphones. Additionally, a flat discount of Rs 750 Off on ICICI and Axis cards will also be offered.

Big Accessories Heist: During this sale, the Amazon Sale offers will be heavy on accessories. The sale will start from December 24 to December 26 where up to 70% will be off on products from Amazon Fashion.

Accessories Fest: Another sale is likely to begin on Amazon India from December 24 and go on till December 26 2020. The sale offers great discounts and offers on accessories again.

End Of Season Sale: The end of season sale usually have the most exciting offers on products. The sale will be held between December 24 till December 28 this year. The offers will also include up to 70% off on the whole fashion category and much more.