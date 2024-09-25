Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Blaupunkt Android TVs Bring Big Savings and Free OTT Subscriptions

Blaupunkt, a leading name in the audio-visual industry with a heritage spanning over 100 years, is gearing up to participate in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. The sale commenced at midnight of September 25, 2024, for Amazon Prime members, offering early access to Blaupunkt's extensive lineup of televisions at substantial discounts. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is expected to launch in the final week of September, offering significant price reductions across Blaupunkt’s range of televisions. Consumers will have an excellent opportunity to upgrade their viewing experience with options for every budget, including the Blaupunkt 32-inch LED Smart TV, 32CSG7111, at just ₹9,999, the Blaupunkt 43-inch LED Smart TV, 43CSG7105, at ₹16,999, the Blaupunkt 50-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV, 50CSGT7022, at ₹26,999, the Blaupunkt 55-inch QLED TV, 55QD7020, at ₹31,999, the Blaupunkt 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV, 65CSGT7024, at ₹39,999, and the premium Blaupunkt 75-inch QLED TV, 75QD7040, priced at ₹77,999.

Shoppers can also take advantage of various payment options, including instant discounts on select credit and debit cards, UPI-based discounts, and exchange deals that allow customers to trade in their old TVs for new models at reduced prices. This festival promises to make high-quality Blaupunkt TVs more accessible, ensuring everyone can find the perfect model to enhance their home entertainment setup. Customers will also receive a free 3-month OTT play subscription to SonyLIV, ZEE5, and 25 other original apps exclusively on Android TVs.

Blaupunkt's QLED TVs offer an impressive blend of vibrant colorus and sharp clarity, thanks to their 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR10+ support. With over 1.1 billion colours, the QLED display brings visuals to life, ensuring a stunning viewing experience. The stereo box speakers and DTS TruSurround sound add depth to the audio, making it as clear and immersive as the visuals. These QLED TVs also feature Google TV for easy access to apps and content. Designed with a sleek, bezel-less frame and slim build, Blaupunkt QLED TVs add style and performance to any room.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd., the exclusive brand licensee for Blaupunkt TVs in India, shared his thoughts on the festival: “The Amazon Great Indian Festival presents an exceptional opportunity for consumers to upgrade their home entertainment systems at more affordable prices. We are thrilled to offer a wide range of discounts tailored to meet the diverse preferences and budgets of our customers. From entry-level models to advanced smart TVs, we’ve ensured there is something for everyone during this festive sale. This event is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to delivering premium, high-quality products while keeping our customers at the forefront of technological advancements. By offering these attractive deals, we aim to make cutting-edge technology more accessible to every household, enhancing the overall viewing experience for our customers across India.”



Blaupunkt’s participation in the Amazon Great Indian Festival underscores its commitment to delivering reliable and innovative audio-visual products. The brand continues to focus on meeting the evolving needs of its customers by providing valuable options in the television market.

