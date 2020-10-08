Amazon introduces 'Live TV' feature for Fire TV devices in India

New Delhi: Amazon on Thursday introduced the 'Live TV' feature for Fire TV devices in India, making it easier for customers to discover live channels from their favourite content providers.

The new feature introduces a 'Live' tab on the navigation pane and an 'On Now' row on the Fire TV home screen, making it easier to find, browse and access live content from subscribed apps.

"With Live TV integration we are making this experience even better by providing instant access to popular, real-time content for our customers without having to switch inputs," said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India, in a statement.

Customers can also access the integrated channel guide for the subscribed apps. The 'On Now' row will particularly highlight all programmes which are currently live on different channels.

SonyLIV, Voot, Discovery+, NextG TV and Zee5 (coming soon) are the first content providers to integrate their Live TV experience.

The apps will collectively give customers access to popular channels, including Sony SAB HD, Colors HD, SET HD, Nick HD+, Dangal, DD National, News18 India, MTV Beats HD, SONY BBC Earth HD, Mastii TV Music, Discovery and very soon to Zee TV, Zee Cinema and Zee News.

With the new 'Live TV' feature, customers will also have quick and easy access to the Fire TV channel guide, accessible in the 'Options' row of the 'Live' tab.

For newly launched Fire TV Lite customers, channel guide can be accessed through the guide button on their Alexa Voice Remote Lite. This integrated channel guide allows customers to choose their favourite channels and browse what's on now.