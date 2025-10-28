Amazon to Cut 30,000 Jobs in Biggest Layoff Since 2022 to Slash Costs and Boost Efficiency

Amazon is preparing for another massive round of job cuts — its largest since 2022 — as the company continues to streamline operations and reduce costs. The tech giant is expected to lay off around 30,000 corporate employees starting today, in an effort to rebalance after the pandemic-era hiring surge.

According to a Reuters report, the layoffs will span multiple departments as Amazon aims to simplify its structure and increase its reliance on automation and artificial intelligence. Managers have already been briefed and trained to deliver the news, while email notifications will reportedly begin rolling out today.

Although corporate staff make up only about 10% of Amazon’s total workforce — roughly 350,000 of its 1.5 million global employees — the scale of this reduction marks a significant shift. The last comparable layoff occurred in late 2022, when the company eliminated around 27,000 jobs across several divisions.

Who is at Risk

The upcoming cuts will reportedly affect multiple divisions, including Amazon’s human resources wing, internally known as the People Experience and Technology (PXT) team, as well as its operations, devices, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) units. Sources suggest that the HR department could face reductions of up to 15%. Over the past two years, Amazon has already trimmed roles in devices, podcasting, and other divisions, but this new round appears to be far broader in scope.

Why Amazon is Making This Move

Since taking over from Jeff Bezos, CEO Andy Jassy has focused on transforming Amazon into a leaner, more efficient organisation. His vision centres on cutting redundant layers of management and improving decision-making speed. Jassy has also emphasised that AI and automation will play a crucial role in optimising operations and reducing dependency on large human teams.

Industry experts suggest that Amazon’s growing investment in AI technologies has significantly improved productivity, allowing the company to sustain operations with fewer employees. As one analyst noted, “The company seems to be benefiting enough from AI-driven productivity gains to justify a reduction in its corporate workforce.”

With this sweeping restructuring, Amazon is positioning itself for a more agile and cost-efficient future, even as it faces growing competition and economic uncertainty in the global tech sector.