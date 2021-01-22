Android 12 to introduce 'App Pairs' that can bring Two Apps as One Task

Android offers users the ability to use the split-screen feature to open two different applications on their device simultaneously. This feature was there for a long time and can even be accessed on Android 11. But, it looks like Google is working on revamping the split-screen. This new version will be available on Android 12 and will be called "App Pairs". According to a report by 9to5Google, the split-screen will be completely revamped in which two applications will be grouped into a single task. This is in contrast to the earlier version, where the phone pinned an app.

This means that users will choose two applications from their recently opened applications tab and create a pair. Once paired, users will be able to trade between the two according to their needs. A simple flick of your fingers will bring up any other app to use, or you can go back to working on the app pair you created.

In the current scenario, to use split-screen on Android, users need to open an app and activate the split-screen feature from the recent tab on the device. Once activated, your chosen app is mostly hidden, and your phone screen returns to the home screen for you to select a second app. Here, as you continue to work on the second app, the first one is pinned to the top of the screen until you disable the feature. Like the current feature, the new one will also provide users with a divider to prioritize one over the other.

The 9to5Google report noted how over the years, various companies had created their own "alternative split-screen capabilities," as Google's split-screen system remained without any updates. An example is Microsoft Surface Duo, which has application groups, a feature where two applications can be grouped to appear together on each screen.