Anthropic Expands Claude Mobile Capabilities, Bringing Work Tools to Smartphones

Anthropic has rolled out a significant update to its Claude mobile application, aiming to transform how users handle professional tasks on the go. With the latest upgrade, Claude can now integrate directly with popular work tools, allowing users to manage workflows seamlessly from their smartphones—without needing to switch to a desktop or laptop.

The announcement was made via a post on X, where Anthropic shared a demonstration video highlighting the new capabilities. The clip showed how users can interact with tools like Figma and Canva directly within the Claude mobile app. By simply entering prompts, users can ask Claude to review analytics dashboards, access design files, or even generate presentations, all within a single conversation interface.

This update signals a shift toward consolidating multiple productivity functions into one platform. For instance, users can now request Claude to check Amplitude dashboards or modify design assets without opening separate applications. The integration of these tools into a conversational AI interface simplifies workflows, especially for professionals who need quick access while away from their desks.

By bringing these features to mobile, Anthropic is positioning Claude as more than just an AI assistant—it is evolving into a comprehensive productivity hub. This approach could strengthen its appeal in the enterprise market, where efficiency and flexibility are critical. With increasing competition among AI platforms, the ability to handle end-to-end tasks on a mobile device may give Claude a strategic advantage.

Anthropic has also hinted that this is only the beginning. Robert Bye, Anthropic's Mobile Product Manager, teased upcoming developments, stating on X, “So many more great things coming to the mobile app in the coming weeks.” While details remain limited, the company appears committed to rapidly expanding Claude’s capabilities.





My first full 0-1 feature ship since joining Anthropic is live!



So many more great things coming to the mobile app in the coming weeks as well. Let us know your thoughts! https://t.co/rKEUuqVSQG — Robert Bye (@RobertJBye) March 25, 2026





One of the most anticipated features currently rumored is “Orbit.” This functionality is expected to provide Claude with deeper access to smartphone operations. If implemented, it could allow the AI to perform tasks such as creating calendar events, composing messages, making phone calls, presenting files, and even navigating web browsers on behalf of the user. Such capabilities would further blur the line between assistant and autonomous digital coworker.

In recent weeks, Anthropic has been aggressively enhancing Claude’s ecosystem. Notably, the company introduced features that enable Claude to interact with a user’s computer remotely, completing tasks even when the user is not actively engaged. Additionally, the rollout of an “auto mode” allows Claude Code to make certain decisions independently, reducing the need for constant human input.

Together, these updates reflect a broader vision: transforming AI into a proactive partner capable of managing complex workflows across devices. As mobile usage continues to dominate, Anthropic’s focus on smartphone-based productivity tools could redefine how professionals interact with AI in their daily routines.