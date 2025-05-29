Live
Anthropic’s Claude Chatbot Gains Voice Mode for Real-Time Mobile Conversations
Anthropic has launched a new Voice Mode feature for its Claude chatbot, enabling natural, real-time voice conversations on iOS and Android.
Anthropic has launched a new Voice Mode feature for its Claude chatbot, enabling users to have real-time spoken conversations on mobile devices. Available soon on both iOS and Android, this update lets you chat naturally with Claude using your voice, switch easily between speaking and typing, and enjoy smart on-screen highlights during conversations. Explore this exciting new way to interact with AI!
What’s New?
Real-time spoken conversations with Claude on mobile and it will roll out beta soon
Competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot voice features
Key Features:
Natural, neutral-sounding voice responses in English
Live display of important conversation points during voice chats
Seamless switching between voice and text modes in the same chat session
How to Use Voice Mode:
Tap the new soundwave icon next to the microphone in the Claude app
Choose your preferred voice from several options
Controls include:
Up arrow to send your spoken input
Square button to stop Claude’s response
Plus icon to add photos, files, or use your device’s camera
X button to exit Voice Mode
Access and Usage Limits:
Basic voice features are available to all users
Premium subscribers get advanced integrations with Google Docs, Gmail, Calendar, and web search via voice
Free users can send about 20-30 voice messages daily before hitting the limit, which resets every 24 hours