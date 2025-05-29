Anthropic’s Claude Chatbot Gains Voice Mode for Real-Time Mobile Conversations

Anthropic has launched a new Voice Mode feature for its Claude chatbot, enabling users to have real-time spoken conversations on mobile devices. Available soon on both iOS and Android, this update lets you chat naturally with Claude using your voice, switch easily between speaking and typing, and enjoy smart on-screen highlights during conversations. Explore this exciting new way to interact with AI!

What’s New?

Real-time spoken conversations with Claude on mobile and it will roll out beta soon

Competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot voice features

Key Features:

Natural, neutral-sounding voice responses in English

Live display of important conversation points during voice chats

Seamless switching between voice and text modes in the same chat session

How to Use Voice Mode:

Tap the new soundwave icon next to the microphone in the Claude app

Choose your preferred voice from several options

Controls include:

Up arrow to send your spoken input

Square button to stop Claude’s response

Plus icon to add photos, files, or use your device’s camera

X button to exit Voice Mode

Access and Usage Limits:

Basic voice features are available to all users

Premium subscribers get advanced integrations with Google Docs, Gmail, Calendar, and web search via voice

Free users can send about 20-30 voice messages daily before hitting the limit, which resets every 24 hours