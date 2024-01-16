Apple iPhone 16 Series Leaks: Expect 8GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6E Upgrades

The anticipation for Apple's next-generation iPhone is already building, with leaks and speculations offering glimpses into the potential upgrades awaiting users. According to technology analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are rumoured to feature significant enhancements, with a notable increase in RAM and the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E support.



Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Upgrades:

Traditionally, Apple unveils its new iPhones in September, and the iPhone 16 series, expected in 2024, appears to be no exception. Jeff Pu's research note has stirred excitement by suggesting that both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus could be equipped with 8GB of RAM, surpassing the 6GB found in their predecessors, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. This potential boost in RAM signals a move towards smoother multitasking performance on the upcoming iPhones. Notably, if these leaks hold true, all variants of the iPhone 16 series, including the base, Plus, and Pro models, will share the 8GB RAM configuration.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Wi-Fi 6E Support

Another noteworthy upgrade is the speculated inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E support for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Wi-Fi 6E utilizes the 6 GHz band, enabling higher wireless speeds and reduced signal interference when paired with a compatible router. If these rumours materialize, it marks a departure from the iPhone 15 lineup, where only the Pro models featured Wi-Fi 6E support.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Modem Advancements

Pu's insights also suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro models might incorporate Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 5G modem, an upgrade from the X70 used in the iPhone 15 series from 2023. This shift indicates a focus on faster and more efficient connectivity for the Pro models, while the regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to retain the X70 modem.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Additional Speculations

Beyond RAM and connectivity, speculations abound regarding other features of the iPhone 16 series. Reports suggest that the Pro and Pro Max models may retain a design similar to the iPhone 15 Pro but with notable changes. These changes could include larger screens, increased internal space, larger batteries, and the introduction of a new Capture button for video recording. The use of Grade 5 Titanium for the build and the possibility of a new colour option added to the rumoured enhancements.

Moreover, the Pro models might showcase significant camera upgrades, featuring a 5x optical zoom telephoto lens and a 48MP ultrawide camera—substantially improving the existing 12MP sensors. The A18 series chips are expected to power these devices, with the Pro models likely equipped with the A18 Pro variant. However, it's essential to approach these details as speculations until Apple officially unveils the iPhone 16 series, possibly surprising users with innovative features.