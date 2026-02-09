Apple - Launching budget iPads, the iPhone 17e, and more devices soon

Get ready to buy the most powerful iPhone 17e, refreshed iPads, and new Macs. The products are manufactured to keep an eye on the demand of the budget buyers and businesses. In the next few weeks, the company is ready to roll out a wave of new devices. It will cover software updates, smartphones, laptops and, tablets. Some refreshing products are going to add in the list. Now, the company is offering affordable hardware to enterprise users and fast-growing markets.

iPhone 17e: Better price, bigger upgrades

The first major Apple new product launch is expected to be the iPhone 17e, which will replace last year’s iPhone 16e. The device is supposed to run on the A19 chip and processor used in the standard iPhone 17 models. The users can enjoy improved performance and efficiency.

MagSafe charging is another key upgrade in upcoming Apple products. This feature was missing in “e” models. Apple is also moving the iPhone 17e launch to its latest in-house cellular and wireless chips. It is expected to tighten its control over hardware and connectivity. However, the price remains the same and unchanged at $599. The message here is straightforward. Get more features at the same price.

As per the reports, the launch event of Apple devices 2026 could be held by the end of February. Get ready to buy the budget iPad Apple in the upcoming launch.