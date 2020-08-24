Apple to Discontinue iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro Max After iPhone 12 Launch in October

If all goes as per the plan, Apple may launch the new iPhone 12 series in October, and they will bring the new A14 Bionic chip and better cameras.

Apple is scheduled to announce the iPhone 12 series in October, and the company may reportedly discontinue some of its older iPhone models after that.

This news comes from a Twitter account that accompanies the identifier: @iAppleTimes. Based on this particular account, Apple may discontinue the iPhone XR once the iPhone 12 series is released.

Apple to discontinue iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro models after iPhone 12 launch.

The reason behind this, as the handle suggests, is the availability of the iPhone SE 2020, which is a better alternative to the iPhone XR and something that Apple can push rather than lower the price of the iPhone XR again.



Some reports also suggest that Apple could discontinue the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max as they will get their successors with the new iPhone 12 series.

Apple made a similar decision last year when the iPhone 11 series was released and discontinued the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

If all goes as per the plan, Apple should launch the new iPhone 12 series in October, and they will come with the new A14 Bionic chip and better cameras.

The launch of the new iPhone 12 series has already been delayed a few weeks from what Apple had initially planned, due to the global pandemic. But the company is expected to stick to its October schedule.

There are reports also suggesting that the iPhone 11 could get a price cut, once the new series launches and starts at $ 549. Currently, the iPhone 11 is priced at $ 699 for the base model and could get a cut from $ 150.