Apple May Launch iPhone 13 Series on September 14, Pre-Orders Begin on September 17

It is largely believed that Apple will launch its latest iPhone 13 series next month. Now, it is reported that the iPhone 13 series may be available in pre-orders starting on September 17. This year's iPhone lineup is also expected to include four smartphones: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13. Mini. The report, published on FrontPageTech, cites sources who claim that the Apple iPhone 13 line will go on pre-order starting September 17 and that sales will likely start September 24. If this is true, then Apple could introduce the iPhone 13 series in September. 14, which is the second Tuesday of the month.



The schedule set by Apple for the launch of the iPhone is in September of each year, probably on a Tuesday of the first or second week of the month. However, last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple was unable to keep up.

h its schedule and delayed the launch of the iPhone 12 series by about a month. The latest report coincides with a recent leak in which a Chinese insider hinted that iPhone 13 smartphones are listed on an e-commerce platform for launch on September 17. Now it is reported that it is the date for pre-orders. The report on FrontPageTech also says that Apple AirPods 3 are also in the cards, but they are expected to launch on September 30.

It was recently reported that the iPhone 13 series will come with updated Face ID hardware that will allow users to unlock their smartphones with a mask or glasses. The Apple iPhone 13 series is rumoured to include the vanilla iPhone 13 along with the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, similar to the iPhone 12 line. The regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are rumoured to feature the same dual cameras on the back, while the Pro models are said to include triple cameras. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 Pro models are also said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate.