Apple may unveil it's Watch Series 6 and new iPad on September 8

On September 8, Apple is likely to announce a new iPad and the much-awaited Apple Watch Series 6. As per Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider, the company has scheduled a press release for Tuesday. Earlier Prosser claimed that the new Apple Watch and iPad models would arrive through a press release in September 7 week.

"Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday, i.e., September 8 at 9:00 am EST — though, I should note that it's not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of. I will tweet early that morning to update you if it changes," Prosser said in a tweet on Sunday.

Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it's not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of.



I'll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 6, 2020



The new Apple Watch models would likely be the expected Series 6 with a touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the crown of its to be announced Watch Series 6.



Yet it is not clear how the Touch ID fingerprint sensor would be applied, as the Digital Crown is already used for confining an ECG in the current Apple Watch models.



When it comes to the Apple Watch Series 6, it is rumoured that the new smartwatch will bring the same design as the Apple Watch Series 5 and come with unique features like Blood Oxygen levels, Sleep tracking, improved ECG, etc.



Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that updated iPad Pro models may arrive this month. As per the rumours, Apple will launch a new low-cost iPad or an iPad Air 4 in September. There is also a buzz suggesting an iPad Pro launch.



So, far Prosser's leaks have been entirely accurate when it comes to Apple products. However, Gurman thinks that Apple may not launch new products on September 8 and the press announcement is likely to be of an Apple event in September for the Apple Watch/ iPhone launch.





I wouldn't get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020



Typically, Apple always announces the launch date two weeks ahead to the event. If Apple makes a launch date announcement on September 8, the event may be held online during the September 22 week.

