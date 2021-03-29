Apple shares Holi themed images clicked on the iPhone 12 series

On this Holi festival, Apple showcase the capabilities of the iPhone 12 series camera on Instagram. Apple shared a series of eight images showing close-up shots of people on Apple's Instagram account. As per reports, Apple commissioned photographer Dhruvin S to click on the images.

The images are people's faces smudged in Holi colour. Also, the images are cropped to highlight a part of the face. All the faces of the images are smudged with different colours of Holi.

"I never imagined Holi as a form of art," said photographer Dhruvin S in the accompanying caption on Instagram. "It's almost like creating a canvas on a face. And you don't have to be a painter or an artist to do this."













In the next post, Apple has also posted a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot. "I was really excited to see how colours would react on different faces, go really close to the subject and capture the micro details. I was surprised when I took the pictures," said Dhruvin.

Apple has been running a #shotoniPhone campaign for promotional and marketing purposes for many years. The clicked images for Holi are part of it as well, where the capabilities of the iPhone 12 Pro series camera have been highlighted.

In the social media post, Apple did not specify which iPhone, presumably the iPhone 12 series, was used to click on the special Holi images.