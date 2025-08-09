Apple to Integrate OpenAI’s GPT-5 into iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26 in September Update

Apple is gearing up to release its next major software updates—iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26—alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 series next month. A significant highlight of these updates will be the integration of OpenAI’s latest AI model, GPT-5, into Apple Intelligence, promising smarter, more capable AI features across Apple devices.

The new generation GPT-5 model, unveiled by OpenAI recently, boasts improved reasoning, enhanced coding support, advanced voice interaction, and video understanding capabilities. Reports from 9to5Mac reveal that Apple plans to replace its current GPT-4o model with GPT-5 for handling complex or broad tasks that go beyond the capacity of Apple’s on-device AI systems. This upgrade is expected to bring a considerable boost to how Siri and other Apple services respond to more sophisticated user requests.

At present, Apple Intelligence uses GPT-4o selectively on supported devices, helping users with tasks like summarizing documents, composing messages, answering queries through Siri, and recognizing objects via the camera. With GPT-5 integration, these capabilities will expand, allowing more nuanced and powerful AI assistance.

Importantly, Apple intends to maintain its strict privacy standards with this new integration. According to the report, requests sent through ChatGPT will have IP addresses hidden and will not be stored by OpenAI. Users who opt to link their OpenAI accounts to Apple Intelligence will gain access to additional features, although they will be subject to OpenAI’s data policies.

OpenAI has also introduced two new open-weight large language models, including one optimized for Apple Silicon Macs, hinting at a future where Apple devices could offer offline AI functionality. While Apple has not yet confirmed official support for these models, the announcement signals exciting possibilities for AI use on Apple hardware.

Beyond GPT-5, the upcoming software updates will introduce other noteworthy Apple Intelligence features. One such feature is Live Translation, which allows users to translate languages in real time during FaceTime calls, Messages, and phone conversations. Another is Visual Intelligence, designed to help users recognize and interact with content across apps and services more intuitively.

These updates are anticipated to roll out in September alongside the iPhone 17 launch. Access to GPT-5 powered Apple Intelligence features will be available only to users who explicitly enable ChatGPT on their devices.

This integration marks a significant step forward in Apple’s AI journey, combining OpenAI’s cutting-edge technology with Apple’s commitment to privacy and seamless user experience.