Bharath honoured by UN for tribal devpt initiative

New Delhi/Anantapur: Ananthapur district has earned national and international recognition as its Youth Icon, Bisathi Bharath, has been appointed as United Nations Youth Coordination Officer at UNFPA India, New Delhi.

In his new role, he has been entrusted with coordinating the Adi Karmayogi Fellowship, a flagship initiative being implemented across tribal districts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Adi Karmayogi Fellowship is a joint programme of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, and UNFPA India, aimed at strengthening grassroots governance and empowering tribal communities through youth-led development.

The fellowship focuses on promoting Central government welfare schemes, conducting household-level surveys to assess scheme accessibility, preparing village-level development plans, and supporting improvements in health and education services in tribal regions.

Bharath played a key role in the effective implementation of the fellowship, coordinating closely with Adi Karmayogi Fellows, district and block-level tribal development officials, State government departments, and United Nations teams.

His strong field experience, leadership skills, and people-centric approach ensured smooth execution of programme activities across two major tribal states.