Ponguleti launches development works worth Rs 15 crore

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development works in Kalluru mandal of Khammam district along with District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and Sathupalli MLA Dr Matta Ragamayee Dayanand on Wednesday.

The works include construction of BT roads worth Rs 2 crore from Narayanapuram to Peruvanch, Rs 4 crore from Narayanapuram via Korlagoode R&B Road to Ramakrishnapuram, Rs 7 crore from Peruvanch to Kuppanakuntla, and Rs 2 crore from New Narayanapuram to the NSP canal lift point. Addressing a gathering, Reddy said the people’s government is committed to implementing development and welfare programmes without any compromise.

He said the government aims to provide 100 per cent road connectivity and essential infrastructure to every village in the coming days.

The government is fulfilling the promises made to the poor by supplying fine rice through the public distribution system, issuing new ration cards, adding eligible beneficiaries to existing cards, and providing free bus travel for women.