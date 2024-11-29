Apple to launch its most powerful MacBook Air Soon: Details

Apple MacBook Air M4: It's been about a month since Apple launched the first wave of Mac computers with the M4 processor. Conspicuously missing from them was one popular model - the MacBook Air. Currently, you can only buy the MacBook Air with the M3 chip. The M4 chip is exclusive to the MacBook Pro and a few other Macs, including the iMac and the new Mac Mini.

So when will the MacBook Air with the much-talked-about M4 chipset be available? According to recent reports, it might not be too long now.

Apple MacBook Air M4 may launch soon

According to information from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next MacBook Air with the M4 chipset is expected to launch in the first half of next year, possibly between January and March. This version is the latest addition to Apple's Mac lineup with M4-powered devices.

As for the new model, a significant redesign is highly unlikely. Instead, it will likely see a spec jump, retaining the current 13-inch and 15-inch sizes.

More Expected Specifications

The display will likely continue to feature the front-facing camera notch, and the overall design language is expected to remain the same. A significant upgrade for the M4 MacBook Air will likely be the 16GB of RAM. This is likely because Apple has already made 16GB of RAM standard on the M3 MacBook Air and the rest of the M4-powered Macs. This is why the next mainline MacBook will also adopt this standard.

Reports suggest that the MacBook Air could also feature a webcam supporting Centre Stage and Desk View. The overall quality of the webcam is also expected to be improved.