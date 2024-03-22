Apple's Failed Effort on Apple Watch Compatibility to Android: Lawsuit and Upcoming Features

Apple invested three years to enable compatibility between the Apple Watch and Android devices, but technical hurdles led to the initiative's failure. Subsequently, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging monopoly practices due to the Apple Watch's exclusive compatibility with iPhones. Meanwhile, speculations arise regarding the upcoming Apple Watch 10, which is rumoured to introduce a blood pressure monitoring feature.



Initially, Apple aimed to bridge the gap between the Apple Watch and Android smartphones, seeking to expand the wearable's user base beyond iPhone users. However, the DOJ lawsuit claims that Apple's refusal to make the Apple Watch compatible with Android devices perpetuates a monopoly, forcing users to switch from iPhones to purchase alternative smartwatches compatible with Android platforms. Apple cited technical complexities as the primary impediment to achieving cross-platform compatibility, ultimately abandoning the endeavour after three years of development.



While Apple acknowledged considering Android compatibility for the Apple Watch, technical challenges rendered the endeavour unfeasible, prompting the company to cease further efforts. This aligns with previous reports by journalist Mark Gurman, affirming Apple's exploration of cross-platform functionality for the Apple Watch.



Amidst legal scrutiny, anticipation builds for the forthcoming Apple Watch 10, which is speculated to introduce a groundbreaking health feature: blood pressure monitoring. Renowned tech analyst Mark Gurman corroborated reports of Apple's plans to integrate blood pressure monitoring capabilities into the next-generation Apple Watch. This anticipated feature underscores Apple's commitment to advancing health monitoring functionalities on its wearable devices.



Although details remain limited, speculation suggests that the Apple Watch 10 may initially offer blood pressure tracking capabilities, enabling users to monitor fluctuations in blood pressure levels over time. While precise blood pressure readings may take time to attain, the introduction of this feature signifies a significant step towards enhancing health monitoring capabilities on the Apple Watch platform. Moreover, this innovation hints at Apple's broader vision to position the Apple Watch as a comprehensive health monitoring tool, transcending its role as a mere technological accessory.



As rumours circulate regarding the Apple Watch 10's potential health features, anticipation mounts within the tech community, highlighting Apple's ongoing efforts to redefine wearable technology's role in personal health management.