Apple’s Future MacBook Pro Could Go Notch-Free With OLED Display, Touch Support and Built-In Cellular

If you are considering buying a new MacBook Pro this year, you might want to wait. While Apple is expected to refresh its lineup soon with faster M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, reports suggest the truly transformative update is still a couple of years away. Industry insiders indicate that Apple is planning a major redesign of its flagship laptop around 2026 or 2027, marking its most significant overhaul since 2021.

Unlike routine yearly chip upgrades, this version could bring meaningful visual and functional changes.

The biggest shift is likely to happen with the display. Apple is reportedly preparing to replace its current LCD panels with mini-LED backlighting in favour of OLED screens. This move would align the MacBook Pro with other premium Apple devices like the iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad Pro, all of which already use OLED. For users, the benefits could be immediate—deeper blacks, stronger contrast, and more vibrant colours, making the laptop especially appealing for photo editors, video creators, and designers.

Another notable possibility is touch support. Apple is said to be testing touch-enabled displays for the MacBook Pro, allowing users to directly interact with the screen. This marks a significant philosophical change for the company. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs once dismissed the idea of a touch Mac due to comfort issues, but evolving user habits and the growing overlap between iPads and Macs appear to be reshaping that thinking.

Design changes may also address one of the more debated features of recent models—the notch. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could switch to a hole-punch camera cutout instead. This would eliminate the notch and potentially make room for a Dynamic Island-style interface at the top of the display. On a Mac, this area might show notifications, alerts, or background tasks without interrupting the workspace.

Performance improvements are expected as well. The revamped machines are rumored to run on Apple’s upcoming M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, possibly built using TSMC’s advanced 2nm process. Such technology could deliver faster speeds while improving energy efficiency—an important advantage for professionals running heavy workloads for extended periods.

Apple may also slim down the MacBook Pro’s body. OLED panels are naturally thinner, and internal redesigns could help reduce bulk further. Importantly, there’s no sign that Apple plans to remove useful ports like HDMI, MagSafe, or the SD card slot, features that were reinstated after strong feedback from professional users.

One of the most interesting ideas being explored is built-in cellular connectivity. Apple has reportedly tested adding 5G or LTE directly into Macs, allowing always-on internet access without relying on an iPhone hotspot. Future models could use Apple’s own modem chips for this purpose.

While timelines remain uncertain, many expect these sweeping changes closer to 2027, with premium variants likely getting the full set of upgrades first.