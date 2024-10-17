Live
Apple's New Feature Allows Brands to Customize Emails and Calls on iPhone
Apple's new feature allows businesses to display their logos and brand names in emails, calls, and payment services on iPhones.
Apple is rolling out a new feature that enables businesses to personalize how their brand appears in emails and phone calls on iPhones. Through Apple's Business Connect tool, companies can now showcase their logo and brand name through email, phone calls, and even payment apps.
First introduced in 2022, Business Connect allows businesses to claim their listings across Apple's suite of apps like Maps, Messages, Wallet, and Siri. Registered businesses can verify their information and add additional content like photos and promotional offers, ensuring their details are accurate and up-to-date.
The latest addition to this tool is Branded Mail, which allows businesses to display their name and logo in emails, making it easier for users to recognize legitimate communications amid the flood of messages. This feature is available for companies to sign up for now and will begin rolling out to iPhone users later this year.
Apple is also introducing Business Caller ID, which will display the company's name, logo, and department when an inbound call is received. This will help users quickly identify whether a call is from a legitimate business or a potential spam number. The feature is set to launch next year.
Additionally, Apple's Tap to Pay service will receive a minor update, allowing companies to display their logos during payment acceptance, enhancing brand visibility.