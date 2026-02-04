Apple’s Premium Push Pays Off in India as iPhone Demand Surges, 2026 Looks Even Stronger

Apple has wrapped up one of its most successful years in India, strengthening its grip on the country’s fast-growing premium smartphone market. As more consumers move away from budget devices and toward high-end phones, the iPhone maker has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of this shift — and industry trends suggest 2026 could be even better.

According to Counterpoint Research, India’s premium smartphone category — devices priced above Rs 30,000 — reached a new milestone in 2025. The segment grew rapidly to capture a 22 per cent share of the overall market, meaning nearly one in five buyers now prefers a premium handset. This structural shift in consumer behaviour has placed Apple in a strong position.

The company reportedly recorded its highest-ever value share in India last year, rising from 23 per cent in 2024 to 28 per cent in 2025. The surge reflects both rising aspirations among Indian buyers and Apple’s expanding presence beyond metro cities.

For many consumers, iPhones continue to carry a premium or luxury appeal. Even when compared with flagship Android devices, buyers are often willing to stretch their budgets for Apple’s ecosystem, brand value and resale advantages. This preference helped the iPhone 16 become the top-selling smartphone in India in 2025, marking the most successful iPhone generation yet in the country.

Apple has also been actively strengthening its retail footprint. Over the past year, it improved distribution channels, expanded its reseller network and entered smaller cities more aggressively. The opening of three new Apple stores in Bengaluru, Pune and Noida further boosted visibility and accessibility.

Affordability strategies have also played a key role. Attractive festive offers, exchange programs and easy EMI options have made premium phones more attainable. Reports indicate that nearly 40 per cent of smartphone purchases in India are now financed, lowering the barrier for customers considering high-priced models like the iPhone.

Looking ahead, market dynamics may continue to favour Apple. Industry analysts expect overall smartphone shipments to see a slight dip due to rising memory and component costs. Android manufacturers are already increasing prices to offset these expenses. For example, the iQOO 15 launched at Rs 72,999, a sharp jump from its predecessor’s Rs 54,999 price tag.

In comparison, Apple has kept its pricing relatively stable. The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 — just Rs 3,000 higher than the iPhone 16 — while offering double the base storage. This perceived value proposition could make iPhones appear more competitive against increasingly expensive Android flagships.

With improving financing options, broader reach and steady pricing, Apple seems well positioned to attract even more first-time iPhone users. As India steadily moves toward premium devices, 2026 could mark another record-breaking year for the Cupertino-based tech giant.