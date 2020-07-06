Beware! TikTok Pro is a Scam; Don't Download it

After the government banned TikTok and 58 other popular Chinese apps, scammers are now taking advantage of the TikTok fame by promoting scam in its name. If you happen to receive any message through WhatsApp or SMS that claims that TikTok is now available in India in TikTok Pro version, ignore it.

Cybercriminals are spreading a malware called TikTok Pro via SMS and WhatsApp texts. The message says, "Enjoy Tiktok video and create creative videos once again. Now TikTok is only available in (TikTok Pro) then download from below." This message is linked to download the TikTok Pro APK file.

Once you download this app, the icon looks like the original TikTok app and asks for permissions to the camera, image gallery, mic and others. But after you give these permissions, the app stays on your phone without functioning. It is not available on Google Play, and to install it you need to download the APK file, these apps can easily steal user IDs of other social media accounts.



Recently, around 25 Android apps were deleted from Google Play Store after cybersecurity firm Evina warned Google that these apps were stealing users Facebook login details. These 25 apps have more than 2 million downloads and provide services like file managers, flashlight, wallpaper management, screenshot editor and weather. The apps keep a record of your Facebook login details when used on your phone.

Users are advised not to download any APK files that mimic services of TikTok or any other app that was banned by the government as these can be a scam.