BookMyShow Adds My Safety First Feature in India

On October 15, India will enter the fifth phase of unlocking. Before the fifth phase of unlocking, BookMyShow has added a new feature called My Safety First to its platform in association with film partners across the country.

BookMyShow told My Safety First will help raise awareness among consumers about the various levels of safety and hygiene measures available in the different cinemas featured on the platform. This security shield feature will highlight the best practices that all cinemas in India follow. It will also facilitate a safer movie-watching experience for users, from the time of booking tickets to returning to their favourite movies.

The company said the My Safety First label would list the several safety indicators available in all theatres listed on the platform, like theatre seat spacing, thermal detection, non-contact security screening, availability of hand sanitizers, daily screening temperature for staff members, packaged food and beverages availability, limited occupancy in bathrooms, mandatory masks, social distancing in movie theatres, disinfection before each show, among others, allowing users to see the various security measures employed by cinemas and Make an informed decision before you leave to watch your favourite movies on the big screen.

"To ensure a smooth implementation and safe experience for consumers, we, at BookMyShow, have been working along with our cinema partners to put forth a comprehensive guide for cine-goers with the 'My Safety First' safety shield tag. Together with our cinema partners, we are thrilled and ready to unlock life and welcome audiences to the big screen, yet again, safe and sound!," said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.