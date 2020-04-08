Boycott TikTok, make China pay

Mumbai: Coronavirus, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has now spread to nearly 200 countries and has affected more than a million people worldwide. At least 75 thousand people around the world have died. But it seems, the xenophobic people of the world have decided that their person of hate won't be the virus, but everything that is Chinese.

Yep. So, there has been anger brewing on social media against China and the Chinese for having "introduced the virus to the world".

With more than half the countries being forced into quarantine and isolation, people are lashing out against the Chinese for not being able to contain the virus in the initial stages of the pandemic. Hashtags like #MakeChinaPay and #ChinaLiedPeopleDied are also doing the rounds on Twitter. In India too, hatred against China and everything Chinese seems to be on the rise. Even Chinese app TikTok hasn't been spared.

#BoycottTikTok and #BoycottChineseProducts. Trends show that a large number of people are deleting TikTok from their phones and what's more alarming is that they are calling it "revenge" against China.



