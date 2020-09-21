Chingari app launches state-of-the-art AR filters to woo young users

India: Made-in-India short-video sharing platform, Chingari, has set yet another benchmark by garnering more than 30 million organic users on its platform. The app has achieved the feat in a matter of 3 months, with content creators making a beeline to join the app.

The app had been making inroads into the hearts of Indian youth with a four-star rating on Google Play Store even before the ban of its Chinese rival TikTok and within just 24 hours of the ban of TikTok and other Chinese apps, Chingari had gained more than 3.5 million downloads.

Delighted with the meteoric growth of the app, Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said, "The magnanimous rise of Chingari App has a direct correlation with the advanced tools that we offer and the seamless creation experience that Chingari App provides. At the end of the day, it all boils down to who provides the best creation tools to creators and our team is constantly adding Bharat-specific features and this has become our USP. We provide excellent video and audio editing tools to our content creators and empower them with the best Indianised filters for visual effects."

In keeping with its traction, Chingari has also added first-of-its-kind AR (augmented reality) filters on its platform to give content creators more advanced front and rear camera tools to work with. "Chingari is all set to ablaze the market with new and unique AR filters and more interesting video editing features that people will love," added Mr Ghosh.

The new technology addition has been welcomed by the young Chingari users with open arms and lakhs of content creators are uploading amazing short videos with hashtag — #YeHaiChingariZindagi — to show their talents and their love for the app.

The app, tailored for fast moving needs of young India, also won the #AatmaNirbharApp Challenge organised by the Central government and was adjudged the best app in the social media category. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, also mentioned Chingari as the rising Atma Nirbhar App.

"Today, there is a sentiment among the Indians to reclaim the app space that was being dominated by the Chinese till a few months ago. All our users coming from TikTok not only enjoy a better platform experience but also the Indian pride that comes along. Besides, we ensure the highest data privacy standards and also take content moderation very seriously," explained Mr Ghosh.

The highest percentage of Chingari users are youths aged between 18 and 35 years, clearly suggesting how much young India enjoys the content on the platform. The app aces in offering — games, news, short entertaining videos — the three things Indians enjoy the most.

Incidentally, the app has seen the highest number of downloads — 5.6 million — from Hyderabad. The growth in popularity of the app in regional zones comes on the back of the fact that the Chingari content is available in 10 vernacular languages — Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu — and also two international languages — English and Spanish.

Apart from India, the Chingari App is steadily increasing its users in countries like UAE, the United States, Kuwait, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and others.

Chingari allows its users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and much more. A Chingari user can get creative with WhatsApp status, videos, audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos.