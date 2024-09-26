Disney+ Starts Password Sharing Crack Down with New Paid Add-On Option

Disney+ is implementing new restrictions on password sharing, following a path similar to Netflix’s successful crackdown on shared accounts. As part of this new policy, users who wish to continue sharing their Disney+ account with individuals outside their household will now have to pay an additional fee. The streaming giant aims to convert non-paying viewers into paying subscribers, thereby boosting its revenue.



Disney+ Announces Password Sharing Crackdown

Disney+ recently began notifying subscribers about its password-sharing policy changes. This announcement comes after months of testing the restrictions in selected regions and now expands to a global audience. Currently, the paid-sharing program is available in several key markets, including the United States, Canada, Europe, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Asia-Pacific region. More countries are expected to follow in the coming weeks. The platform’s new policy restricts account sharing to users within a single household, which Disney+ defines as the devices linked to one primary personal residence. For subscribers who wish to share their account with someone outside their home, Disney+ is introducing an “Extra Member” add-on feature. This option allows users to include one additional person, for a monthly fee, to continue accessing content under the same subscription plan.

How the Extra Member Add-On Works

The Extra Member add-on comes with an additional cost based on the user’s subscription type. In the U.S., adding an Extra Member will cost $6.99 per month for the Basic (ad-supported) plan and $9.99 per month for the Premium (ad-free) plan. The extra member will have access to their profile but can only stream content on one device at a time. It’s important to note that the Extra Member feature is not available for users who are subscribed to the Disney+ Bundle, which includes access to Hulu and ESPN+, or for those who are billed through third-party platforms. Moreover, the service only allows one additional user per account, ensuring tight control over how content is shared beyond a subscriber’s immediate household.

Profile Transfers and Preserving User Preferences

To ease the transition for users affected by the new policy, Disney+ is offering the option to transfer profiles to new accounts. If someone using a shared account wants to become a paying subscriber or be added as an Extra Member, they can transfer their existing profile, keeping their watch history, personalized recommendations, and settings intact. However, some profiles, such as primary account holders, minors’ profiles, and profiles in Junior Mode, will not be eligible for this transfer.

Options for Travelers

Disney+ has also made provisions for subscribers who travel frequently. To prevent service disruptions, users can mark themselves as “I’m Away From Home” or update their household location. This process requires a one-time passcode, which will be sent to the account holder's email, ensuring continued access to content while away from home.

As Disney+ rolls out these changes, it’s clear the platform is aligning itself with broader industry trends aimed at ensuring each household pays its fair share for content access.