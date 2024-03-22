Elon Musk Adds Job Search Feature on X: Aiming to Compete with LinkedIn

Elon Musk's platform X continues to transform into a multifaceted app. It now incorporates a new job search feature that aligns with Musk's vision of making X the "everything app." Formerly known as Twitter, X has undergone significant changes since Musk's takeover in 2022, expanding beyond its original function as a microblogging platform.

The latest addition to X's repertoire is a job search feature, allowing users to explore job opportunities directly within the app. This feature enables users to filter job listings based on experience level and search for openings at specific companies, mirroring functionalities on platforms like LinkedIn.

"#X keeps working on the search filters for the job search! You'll also be able to choose the seniority and also search for jobs from specific companies," Owji wrote in his post.

Web developer Nima Owji shared insights into X's new job search feature, highlighting its potential to streamline the job hunting process for users. The post garnered attention from Doge Designer and eventually caught the eye of X CEO Elon Musk himself, underscoring the significance of this development.



The post read, "There are more than 1 million job postings live on X right now! Companies across AI, financial services, SaaS, and more are finding qualified candidates using X Hiring every day."

Recent announcements from X indicate a growing emphasis on facilitating user connections and interactions. X has surpassed one million job postings on the platform, signalling significant interest from companies seeking to hire candidates across various industries. This milestone underscores X's evolution into a comprehensive platform encompassing professional networking and job search functionalities.

Moreover, X has expanded its communication features, making audio and video calls accessible to a broader user base. Initially introduced as a premium feature, audio and video calling capabilities are now available to all X users, enhancing the app's accessibility and user experience. Engineer Enrique Barragan announced the update, marking a notable expansion in X's calling capabilities.

The rollout of audio and video calling features underscores X's commitment to enhancing user engagement and connectivity. Following an initial release for iOS users last year, X has since extended calling capabilities to Android users, gradually transitioning from a premium-exclusive feature to a universally accessible tool.

In addition to broadening access to calling features, X introduces customizable call settings, allowing users to specify their preferences for receiving calls within the app. This new option empowers users to tailor their communication experience on X, reflecting the platform's commitment to enhancing user control and customization.

As X continues to evolve and diversify its offerings, the introduction of the job search feature represents a significant step towards positioning the platform as a comprehensive networking and professional development hub. Musk's ambitious vision drives innovation, and X aims to compete with established platforms like LinkedIn while redefining the boundaries of social networking and professional connectivity.