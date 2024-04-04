Elon Musk's Free Premium Plan Pushes Unintended Blue Checkmarks on X

Several X users have reported receiving the coveted blue checkmark next to their handles, despite not subscribing to any paid X tier. Musk's announcement last week promised free Premium memberships to accounts with over 2,500 verified followers and free Premium Plus memberships for those with over 5,000.

based on all the confused tweets i’m seeing, it looks like Twitter / X is starting to really ramp up the roll out of this now



if you suddenly have a blue checkmark even though you’re not paying for one, this is why: pic.twitter.com/T1XaBEeGgn — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 3, 2024

Traditionally, the verified symbol on X was reserved for celebrities, politicians, and public figures. However, after the introduction of paid verification, it became accessible to anyone purchasing a Premium membership. Previously, verified users who didn't pay lost their checkmarks, but Musk intervened in some cases, leading to inconsistencies.



Now, many influential X accounts with large followings are seeing the return of their blue checkmarks, regardless of their preference. Users granted verification under Musk's latest initiative received a notification message.



According to a screenshot shared by Peter Kafka of Business Insider, X users who received verification under the recent scheme were greeted with the following message.

This is the note they sent me pic.twitter.com/tXffJnBLqd — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) April 4, 2024





