  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > Technology

Elon Musk's Free Premium Plan Pushes Unintended Blue Checkmarks on X

Elon Musks Free Premium Plan Pushes Unintended Blue Checkmarks on X
x
Highlights

Elon Musk's initiative grants unexpected blue checkmarks to X users with high follower counts, sparking surprise among recipients.

Several X users have reported receiving the coveted blue checkmark next to their handles, despite not subscribing to any paid X tier. Musk's announcement last week promised free Premium memberships to accounts with over 2,500 verified followers and free Premium Plus memberships for those with over 5,000.

Traditionally, the verified symbol on X was reserved for celebrities, politicians, and public figures. However, after the introduction of paid verification, it became accessible to anyone purchasing a Premium membership. Previously, verified users who didn't pay lost their checkmarks, but Musk intervened in some cases, leading to inconsistencies.

Now, many influential X accounts with large followings are seeing the return of their blue checkmarks, regardless of their preference. Users granted verification under Musk's latest initiative received a notification message.

Users have reported receiving the blue checkmark verification badge without requesting it or subscribing to any paid X tiers. Musk's intervention further extended verification to accounts with over a million followers, including those of deceased individuals. Now, influential X accounts with substantial followings are being automatically verified, regardless of their preference.

According to a screenshot shared by Peter Kafka of Business Insider, X users who received verification under the recent scheme were greeted with the following message.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X