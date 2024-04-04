Just In
Elon Musk's Free Premium Plan Pushes Unintended Blue Checkmarks on X
Elon Musk's initiative grants unexpected blue checkmarks to X users with high follower counts, sparking surprise among recipients.
Several X users have reported receiving the coveted blue checkmark next to their handles, despite not subscribing to any paid X tier. Musk's announcement last week promised free Premium memberships to accounts with over 2,500 verified followers and free Premium Plus memberships for those with over 5,000.
Traditionally, the verified symbol on X was reserved for celebrities, politicians, and public figures. However, after the introduction of paid verification, it became accessible to anyone purchasing a Premium membership. Previously, verified users who didn't pay lost their checkmarks, but Musk intervened in some cases, leading to inconsistencies.
Now, many influential X accounts with large followings are seeing the return of their blue checkmarks, regardless of their preference. Users granted verification under Musk's latest initiative received a notification message.
According to a screenshot shared by Peter Kafka of Business Insider, X users who received verification under the recent scheme were greeted with the following message.